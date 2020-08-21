Jordanian ambassador to Pakistan calls on COAS Bajwa

Jordanian ambassador to Pakistan Maj Gen Ibrahim Yali Muhammad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

The ISPR also informed that the Jordanian Ambassador appreciated Pakistan s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on August 19, Outgoing US Ambassador Paul W Jones met COAS Bajwa on his farewell visit. ISPR informed that COAS Bajwa thanked the ambassador for his services and contributions to Pakistan.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for the Afghan Peace and Reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region,” the military’s media wing added.