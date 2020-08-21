PM for automation of tax fixation, collection and refund processes

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue to focus on the automation of tax fixation, collection and refund processes.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing reforms process in FBR, the prime minister called for prioritizing the simplification of the tax forms meant for individuals and companies, particularly the SMEs. He said the promotion of tax culture, facilitation of taxpayers, addressing the reservations of business community and purging FBR of corrupt elements were the incumbent government’s priorities. He directed to set timelines for accomplishing the set targets for reforms and furnish progress report regularly.

While emphasizing for effective measures to curb cross border smuggling, the prime minister directed the FBR chairman to take measures for effective monitoring at all crossing points at borders. The FBR chairman updated the prime minister about the progress in FBR reforms meant to bring about transparency, simplifying taxation, introduce automation, widening the tax base and facilitation of the business community.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday approved digital bank account facility for the overseas Pakistanis to help them make payments, investments and avail all allied facilities while being abroad.

Introduced on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instruction, the Roshan Digital Account would be launched by first week of September. In a meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the features of the digital account and the facilities to be provided to the expatriates thereafter.

The State Bank of Pakistan would introduce the digital accounts through eight major banks which would enable the expatriates to open their accounts while being at home. The prime minister appreciated the State Bank governor and collaborating banks for introducing the digital account and said the expatriates were the precious national asset. He said the facilitation of those taking part in the national development while living far away from their dear ones, was government’s priority.

Separately, addressing the agreement signing ceremony between the KP government and State Life Insurance Corporation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the pro-people measures like extension of health insurance facility to entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa manifest that Pakistan is on the course to become an Islamic welfare state. He said any country taking the responsibility of its people would be called a civilized state.

Under the agreement, an annual health insurance cover of Rs 1 million each would be provided to around six million families of the province enabling the whole 40 million people to avail free medical treatment at over 250 public and private hospitals across the country.

The prime minister congratulated the KP government for taking the remarkable initiative, which, he believed, would also compel other federating units to follow the suit consequent to the possible public pressure. He said he would ask the Punjab and Balochistan governments too to provide health insurance cover to their entire population which would ultimately put the opposition-led Sindh government under pressure to extend the facility to its people. He said no service could match supporting a cash-starved poor family having a member with a serious disease. The illness was among the top factors to push a stable family down below the poverty line, he added, recalling his difficult experience of getting treated her cancer patient mother.

The prime minister said the launch of Sehat Insaf Card for the entire population by the KP government amidst the financial constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic was highly laudable. He said besides benefiting the people, the massive health insurance cover would also beget competitive environment to help improve the service delivery at public and private hospitals.