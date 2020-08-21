PML-N exposes Buzdar’s two-year performance, issues factsheet

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-the main opposition party both at the centre and Punjab, has exposed the performance of the provincial government led by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf on Thursday. The factsheet regarding the performance of Punjab government that is headed by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was issued by the PML-N at party’s secretariat in Model Town. “The Chairman NAB must summon the Punjab Chief Minister for his involvement in the sugar and flour crisis and Buzdar should resign until the investigation doesn’t complete,” said the PML-N Punjab Secretary General MPA Sardar Awais Laghari, while revealing the performance report of Buzdar government during the last two years. He was accompanied by PML-N Punjab Information Secretary MPA Azma Bukhari.

The Punjab is just near to the disaster during last two years and the CM and his whole cabinet is responsible for it, they said. According to PML-N leaders, the man who is being controlled through Whatsapp, cannot be capable of running the province that has a population of 110 million. “In last two years, four IG Police and four Chief Secretaries were changed,” the PML-N said, while criticizing the Punjab government. Senior Member Board of Revenue was changed three times, Commissioners of Lahore and DG Khan were changed four times, Secretary Higher Education Department eight times, Secretary Schools and Irrigation seven times each, Secretary Services, Food, Livestock, Environment and Transport five times each and Secretary Cooperative, Excise and Local Government were changed four time each during last two years. They further added that the Information Minister of Punjab was changed three times in just two years. The PML-N leaders were of the view that one who is involved in corruption in this Neya Pakistan, he resigns in very abrupt way as we have examples of ministers Samiullah Chaudhry, Amir Keyanai and Asad Khokhar.

In criticism to Punjab government, the PML-N said that there are 36 districts in the province but the government has engaged 54 spokespersons for one Chief Minister only. Usman Buzdar also used official helicopter excessively causing loss to the national exchequer. “CM used helicopter in 164 tours that cost over 8 million rupees,” the PML-N said. PML-N’s MPA Azma Bukhari said that there are two front-men of Chief Minister who permanently live in CM House and they are involved in illegal activities. Talking about the inflation during last two years, they said that the price of every commodity skyrocketed including sugar, flour, cooking oil and milk. The sugar was sold at 55 Rs per KG in 2018 and now it is not available even at 100 Rs/ KG. The flour price was at 45 Rs /KG in 2018 and now it is 70 Rs/ Kg. The price of rice increased from 130 to 160, cooking oil from 175 to 240 and mutton from 800 to 1200, they said.

Moreover, the PPP Punjab chapter also exposed the performance of provincial government during last two years. PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Thursday that the performance of government is zero here in the largest province of the country. “The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is sent to Karachi during rains but today whole Punjab including Lahore is inundated with the heavy rain but no one talks about sending NDMA here,” said Kaira. He was of the view that PPP will resist and protest if any unconstitutional step is taken over the issues of Karachi by the federal government.