IHC grants bail to cleric who threatened Justice Isa

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved Maulvi Iftikhar-ud-din Mirza’s bail in the threats to Justice Isa case, adding that the court was doing so “to ensure a fair trial”. The high court approved Mirza’s bail, asking him to deposit Rs 1million surety bonds. A two-member bench of the court, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq, was hearing the threats to Justice Isa case.

“Do you know what the suspect has said about the judge and the judiciary?” asked Justice Athar Minallah. “The suspect has apologised for his words,” responded Mirza’s lawyer.

“The contempt of court case is with the Supreme Court, we are just deciding about the bail,” said the IHC chief justice. “This matter pertains to maligning the entire judiciary,” he added.

The suspect’s lawyer responded by stating that his client had neither uploaded nor ensured that the video went viral.

The deputy general informed the court that the suspect was nominated in a case that included provisions of Anti-Terrorism Act, defamation and others. “We are accepting his bail to ensure a fair trial,” said the court.

During the case’s proceedings, the chief justice had told Mirza’s lawyer that his client should be sent to jail for six months. “You (lawyer) seem to be unaware of the seriousness of the case, you are taking it too lightly,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while issuing the notice again on the petition seeking disqualification of federal minister Faisal Vawda has sought reply till September 17.

Justice Amir Farooq remarked that no lawyer has appeared on behalf of federal minister should we give advertisement in newspaper against the federal minister. “Why they do take constitutional court so easy.” Barrister Jahnagir Jadoon appeared in the court on behalf of petitioner Mian Faisal advocate during the course of hearing of the case Thursday.

Barrister Jahangir Jadoon said no reply has been filed by Faisal Vawda despite lapse of 7 months. The court remarked ” should we give advertisement in the newspaper. Why do these people take the constitutional court so easy. The counsel for the petitioner said Faisal Vawda should be directed to appear in person.

Filing written reply in this case, secretary election commission Dr Akhtar Naveed said petitions seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda are pending in Election Commission as well. The court while issuing notice again to Faisal Vawda adjourned the hearing of the case.