ANF Seized 296.24 Kg Drug’s in 14 Operations arrested 11 person’s and intercepted five vehicles: DG ANF

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 296.24 Kg Narcotics worth US $ 16.179 Million internationally, arrested 11 culprits, and impounded 05 vehicles while conducting 14 counter-narcotic strikes. The seized drugs comprised of 252 Kg Hashish, 40.24 Kg Heroin, 1 Kg Opium, and 3 Kg Methamphetamine.

ANF Quetta, PS Nokkundi staff recovered 50 Kg Hashish from General Area of Azad Landhi Tehsil Nokkundi District Chaghi alongwith Motorcycle.

ANF Punjab, Lahore staff intercepted one Pakistani national accused Hasnain Ali resident of Gujranwala at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, who was travelling to Italy through Turkish Airline and recovered 2.900 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in his suit case. In another operation, ANF Punjab raided near Shoukat Khanam Hospital Lahore, arrested Muhammad Usman Ismail resident of Lahore and recovered 3.300 Kgs Hashish alongwith motorbike from his personal possession.

In third operation, ANF Punjab, PS Multan staff raided near Ghazi Ghat Toll Plaza District DG Khan intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car and recovered 13.200 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of the seized car.

One accused Attique Ahmed resident of Sargodha was arrested on the spot. In fourth Operation, ANF Punjab, PS Multan staff intercepted a Pakistani national Hafiz Rab Nawaz resident of Multan who was trying to smuggle drugs from Multan Airport to Dubai and recovered 1.340 Kg Heroin which was concealed in his trolley bag. He was arrested on the spot.

In fifth operation, PS Faisalabad staff raided at Gojra Sumandari road near Bashrat Petroleum Service District Toba Tek Singh and recovered 1 Kg Opium and 1.200 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Faiz Raza resident of TT Singh. In the sixth operation, PS Faisalabad staff conducted an operation near General Bus Stand Gojra, Tehsil Gojra, District TT Singh and recovered 4.800 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Usman and Waqar Masih resident of Faisalabad.

ANF Peshawar intercepted a Suzuki Cultus car near Gul Haji Plaza University road Peshawar and recovered 26 Kg Heroin which was lying in the trunk of seized car.

One accused Abdullah Shah resident of Khyber was arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF KP in collaboration with FC (KP) Khyber Rifles Intercepted Truck at Torkham Border Post and recovered 4 Kg Heroin which was placed under rear seat of driver cabin, Haji Gul resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

In third operation, ANF KP staff in collaboration with Frontier Corps (KP) seized a Suzuki Mehran Car near Jaba Khoor Post and recovered 6 Kg Heroin from the seized car.

ANF Karachi, PS Korangi staff intercepted a parcel at Leopard Courier Office Karachi, booked from Leopard sub-office Gujrat by Muhammad Adnan resident of Gujrat which was sent to Ali Hussain resident of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and recovered 3 Kg Methamphetamine which was soaked in clothes. In another operation, ANF Karachi, PS Sukkur conducted a raid at Otaq (Bytak) of Rahib Ali situated at Village Mad Baho Tehsil Bakrani District Larkana and recovered 176 Kg Hashish from said Otaq (Bytak).

In third operation, ANF Karachi, PS Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi conducted an operation at Al Imdad Bus stop Sohrab Goth Super Highway Karachi and recovered 2.300 Kg Hashish. Accused Latif Ullah resident of Karachi has been arrested on the spot.

ANF Rawalpindi, PS Attock established a Naka at Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza G.T road Attock and recovered 1.200 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Israr resident of Nowshera.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.