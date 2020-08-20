Novel Coronavirus protection: Z International School goes for drive-through results

Although the number of cases of corona has decreased in Pakistan, the disease has not been completely eradicated yet. A school in Karachi has come up with a unique way to keep its students safe from Covid-19.

Z International School at Bahadurabad has come up with a unique solution, the Drive-Through Results.

As schools are about to open and it was a must to announce annual results.

So, in pandemic, to make sure the safety of our Zeenians , the Z Management planned it in such a way that parents drove through the car, received the results and also took pictures and went home from there.

Children arrived with their parents to recieve the results. They also looked happy when they got the result in this unique way. While sitting in the car, they kept on smiling and enjoying.

Earlier, the Head of Saylani Welfare Trust, Maulana Bashir Ahmed Farooqui hoisted the National Flag and opened the ceremony with special prayers.

On the occasion, parents highly appreciated the efforts of the school management and teachers and termed it a unique and safer way. They expressed that the results of the children and Independence Day have doubled the happiness of the day.

According to Z International School’s Director Finance Shakib Jabbar and Headmistress Shazia Abid, more than a thousand children were given results amid the Independence Day celebrations.

The school’s director of communications, Sameera Raza Hemani, said that the idea came from Zeeshan Altaf Lohya, President of Z International as he wanted the children to be safe from all kinds of diseases, including corona.

Additional Collector Customs Dr. Ali Raza Sipra, Governor Rotary Dr. Farhan Essa, Chief Corporate Commissioner RTO Region Karachi Syed Aftab Imam, Additional IG CTD Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Former Provincial Minister Rauf Siddiqui, Moeez Bin Zahid and others were present on the occasion. Prominent personalities of Memon community also participated.

The guests also planted saplings outside the school.