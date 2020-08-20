Coal mine accident in Bhal area of ​​Klar Kahar, 3 Killed,8 workers buried in ruble

Eight workers were buried in rubble when a landslide occurred while working in a coal mine in village Bhal of Klar Kahar Tehsil. Three workers were killed while five others were rescued and shifted to hospital.

According to rescue sources, the coal mine workers were sleeping when eight workers fell under the rubble. Three of them, Ishaq son of Jan Zameen, Shamshir son of Sher Khan and Arsala Khan son died on the spot Iqbal son of Sher Alam, Fawad son of Tora Khan, Farman son of Dua Khan, Zakirullah son of Azmat Khan and Hanif son of SirHani were injured.

The bodies of the workers killed in the coal mine accident were shifted to their hometown of Shangla after postmortem while the injured workers were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Chakwal.

It is to be noted that human life is in grave danger due to underground mining in the area and the Daily Times had published a story in this regard a few days ago