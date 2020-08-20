Islambad High Court ordered for not construction in the government land at federal capital

The High Court has banned the federal capital from allowing construction on government land.

High Court Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani has reserved judgment on the petition against Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai. The court remarked that seizing government land was a misconduct of the mayor of Islamabad and the chairman of the CDA.

The judge said that a reference was made against Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai and the mayor regarding the occupation of government land and a detailed verdict would be issued in the case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai why he had erected a fence to occupy government land.

Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai said that the party leaders had also erected a fence at the Prime Minister’s house at their own expense.

Honorable Judge said that you should not bring the Prime Minister in the case of occupation of government land.

The mayor of Islamabad told the court that we did not allow construction on government land but only planting.

In the last hearing, the court had said that the case against the officers who had occupied government land would be sent to the NAB.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had inquired under which law permission was given to occupy government lands.

The Director Environment told the court that Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai was allowed only to plant trees not constructions.

The court ruled that the metropolitan corporation could not provide government land without the permission of the federal government.

It’s noteworthy, that a petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court alleging that Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai had seized 300 kanals of land with the connivance of CDA officials. The petitioner had filed a case against Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai for occupying government land in Bani Gala.