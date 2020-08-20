PALPA welcomes PM’s endorsement for pilots on fake licenses fiasco

Pakistan Airline Pilots Association (PALPA) has welcomed the acknowledgment by the Prime Minister that pilots’ fake licenses fiasco was unnecessarily created and not handled properly.

A spokesman for the association has expressed hope that the PM Imran Khan will order a thorough investigation why the report which formed the basis for the fake licenses issue, surfaced again despite being rejected by the supreme court last year.

He said that the PM and parliament were deliberately misinformed to feed the personal vendetta against the pilot community by the vested interests that are hell bent on destroying the national carrier.

He said that the campaign against pilots for fake degrees and flying licences is actually undertaken to victimize those having disagreement with incumbent management most of which do not have relevant commercial aviation experience.

He also demanded the PM to order proper inquiry into the recent incident at the licensing branch of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) where an unknown person tried to set the official record on fire.

“Given the highly charged, confused and controversial attitudes by authorities, any attempt to put the blame on pilots will not only be unjust but will also prove the malafide intentions,” stated Palpa.

The said person tried to burn the record after closing the room of the license branch, however, the association has demanded an investigation by an inquiry commission under a Supreme Court Judge.

“We urge the Supreme Court also to take suo moto in this regard and have it properly investigated to ward off any kind of doubts being created by vested interests,” stated the association.