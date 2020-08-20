Oil slips as demand fears outweigh strong US stocks draw

Oil prices eased on Wednesday on concerns that US fuel demand may not recover as quickly as expected amid stalled talks on an economic stimulus package, overshadowing a bigger-than-expected drawdown in US crude stocks. With investors keeping one eye on a key producer countries’ ministerial meeting later in the day, Brent crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.7%, to $45.13 a barrel by 0418 GMT, having edged up 9 cents on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.5%, at $42.68 a barrel, having ended unchanged the previous day. “Demand concerns weighed on oil prices, with US economic stimulus still nowhere in sight and US-Sino trade talks being postponed,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.