Climate change poses high credit risks for nuclear power plants, Moody’s says

Credit risks associated with climate change for nuclear power plant operators in the United States will rise over the next 10 to 20 years, Moody’s Investor Service said on Tuesday. Climate change can affect every aspect of nuclear plant operations like fuel handling, power and steam generation, maintenance, safety systems and waste processing, the credit rating agency said. However, the ultimate credit impact will depend upon the ability of plant operators to invest in mitigating measures to manage these risks, it added. Close proximity to large water bodies increase the risk of damage to plant equipment that helps ensure safe operation, the agency said in a note. Moody’s noted that about 37 gigawatts (GW) of US nuclear capacity is expected to have elevated exposure to flood risk and 48 GW elevated exposure to combined rising heat and water stress caused by climate change. Parts of the Midwest and southern Florida face the highest levels of heat stress, while the Rocky Mountain region and California face the greatest reduction in the availability of future water supply, it said.