Nawaz discusses anti-govt campaign with Bilawal, Fazl

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has telephoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and discussed the current political situation of the country with them.

During the telephonic conversations, all the three political leaders agreed to give tough time to the PTI government. The leaders also discussed the country’s political situation. The JUI-F chief reportedly informed Nawaz Sharif about his reservations regarding the PML-N. Fazl also expressed his concerns over support by PML-N and PPP to the government in the passage of recent constitutional amendments.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that successful protest demonstrations by the PPP workers across Sindh province against PTI government’s conspiracies against 1973 constitution, 18th Amendment, NFC Award and its failure to control load shedding should be an eye-opener for the PTI regime. In a statement, the PPP chairman said that party workers have recorded peaceful protests to express their anger against the ‘anti-people and anti-economy policies’.

Bilawal said that PPP is a democratic party and it would apply all the democratic means of protests against the ‘highhandedness of PTI’s selected regime’ against the masses of the country. He said that PPP has served the country and lost its leadership and thousands of workers during its struggle for the basic human and democratic rights of the people and that it would continue the legacy under every situation.