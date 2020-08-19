Pakistan calls for ending IIOJK draconian siege

As world marked Humanitarian Day on Wednesday, Pakistan stressed steps to ameliorate the worsening humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), including lifting of year-long draconian military siege.

The Foreign Office in a statement called upon the global humanitarian fraternity to ensure provision of unfettered access and assistance to Kashmiri people in dire need of healthcare. “We reiterate the need for evolving a strategic approach to address humanitarian emergencies, guided by the imperative of upholding international humanitarian law, preventing conflicts from eruption, and peacefully resolving long-standing disputes and conflicts,” the statement said.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by humanitarian workers in saving lives and providing support and protection to people affected by conflict, disasters and emergencies. “We commend the United Nations, OCHA and other humanitarian organizations for their leadership in mobilizing and delivering assistance to civilians in need,” it said. “We value the active role of and substantial contribution by the humanitarian community, in particular, the United Nations in responding to the unprecedented health and socio-economic impact of Covid-19,” it added.