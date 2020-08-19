NAB arrests housing society owner for illegally selling 4,000 kanals

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore takes cognizance over Complaints and protests by affectees of an alleged illegal Housing Society titled “Grand Avenue Housing Scheme” by arresting the owner accused Riaz Ahmed Chohan. The accused is allegedly involved in illegally collecting billions from innocent people by selling around 4000 Kanal land in a non-transparent way. Hundreds of affectees flocked at NAB Lahore office seeking compensation.

As per details, the administration of Grand Avenue Housing Scheme launched a project in 2012 at Ferozpur Road, Lahore, whereas, the owners started to selling Plot Files through Vesta Developers Pvt Limited over the guise of Grand Avenue Housing Scheme. Importantly, the accused had got approval of 62 Kanal Land only from TMA, Lahore but allegedly sold out around four thousand Kanal land, illegally. In this way, accused Riaz Ahmed Chohan grabbed around Rs2.5 Billion by selling more than 4000 Bogus Files.

NAB Lahore has, so far, received approximately 200 Complaints against accused Riaz Chohan and his Housing Scheme. After listening to complainants, the competent authority issued directives for arrest of illegal Society owners.

NAB officials would produce the accused Riaz Ahmed Chohan before Accountability Court, Lahore for seeking of his Physical Remand to keep the investigations continue against him.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has issued clear directives for taking appropriate and adequate actions against every illegal Housing Project and their administration. At this, the DG NAB Lahore stated that a zero tolerance approach is being adopted to recover looted money from culprits while all actions would be pursued purely on merits.

The affectees of Grand Avenue Housing Scheme paid gratitude to Chairman NAB and DG NAB Lahore for their timely cognizance.