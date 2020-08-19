Afridi calls for creating humanitarian corridor for Covid-19 victims in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee for Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday warned the world against a humanitarian crisis brewing in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and called upon the international community to immediately start working to create a humanitarian corridor for besieged COVID-19 victims in Kashmir.

Chairman Kashmir Committee made these remarks while addressing the audience of a seminar held here at Parliament House on the eve of World Humanitarian Day 2020. The seminar was titled as ‘Suffering Humanity Amid Kashmir Siege’ under the aegis of Kashmir Committee.

Shehryar Afridi said that Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir was under double lockdown since August 5, 2019 and despite Covid-19 outbreak, the occupation regime was not providing relief to the suffering Kashmiris.

“The international community should come forward and create the humanitarian corridor in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir through which relief and aid could be provided to people in the Occupied Kashmir,” said Shehryar Afridi.

Afridi urged the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC) with fellow organizations to come forward and help build this corridor for Kashmiris by holding discussions with United Nations Military Observer Group based in Srinagar.

He said while the world has suffered immensely in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, governments and WHO have worked hand in hand to help people at large deal with the disease.

“In this regard, Pakistan has emerged as one of the most successful nations who under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision evolved a comprehensive strategy to deal with the virus outbreak,” he said.

Afridi said under PM Khan’s considerate approach towards poor and needy, the Pakistan government helped the poor under Ehsaas Cash programme while doctors, paramedic & health workers made sure that people are provided assistance when and where needed.

“It is unfortunate to see what is happening across the border in India where the world saw worst handling of pandemic and the people of India suffered a lot due to flawed strategy adopted by Indian government,” he said.

He said the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir was a place where ignorance and callous response reached its peak towards people in an incommunicado since August 5, 2019.

“With no medicines, shortage of paramedic and lack of international and government support, COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and humanitarian situation is worsening in Kashmir. Kashmir is facing economic, social and humanitarian crisis because of ongoing indefinite military siege,” he said.

Afridi urged the United Nations and world community to intervene and provide medicines and Covid-19 related material to the Kashmiris, saying that Pakistan would also like to provide Covid-19 related materials and support to the Kashmiri people suffering from the pandemic.