District administration’s Measures to maintain law and order in days of Muharram

Qambar: An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Javed Jagirani regarding Muharram in which Wing Commander Rangers Lieutenant Colonel Mahmood Ahmed, SSP Imran Ali Qureshi and district officers of all departments also participated The meeting considered measures to maintain law and order in the days of Muharram.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmad Jagirani said that implementation of SOPs during Muharram should be ensured and all departments should fulfill their responsibilities during Muharram For redressal of grievances one can contact the given control room number 0744210625 in DC office Qamber.

Rangers Wing Commander Col. Mahmood Ahmed said that Rangers have been deployed in the border areas of Sindh and Balochistan and no one will be allowed to enter the district without identification.

While SSP Qamber Imran Qureshi said that strict security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and CCTV cameras will be installed in sensitive and highly sensitive areas. Leaders of various religious parties also attended the meeting.