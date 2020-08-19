PPP Opposed possible conspiraion to separate Karachi from Sindh

LARKANA: Protests and demonstrations continue in Larkana and Qambar districts of Sindh against the proposal to hand over Karachi to the federation under PPP.

A protest sit-in was organized at Jinnah Bagh Chowk under the leadership of PPP MNA Khurshid Junejo against the proposal to hand over Karachi to the federal governement.

The sit-in was attended by PPP Leader Qamber and Member Provincial Assembly of sindh Burhan Chandio, Qambar District General Secretary Haji Muhammad Panhal Soomro, District President Qamaruddin Gopang, while in Larkana Mayor Khair Muhammad Sheikh, local leaders and a large number of male and female workers participated.

On this occasion, the leaders said that the entire Sindh is protesting against the policies of the federal government, attacks on the unity of Sindh, inflation, unemployment and load shedding.

No federal control over Karachi will be accepted. People have expressed their confidence in Sindh government by voting. PPP will protect 18th amendment and unity of Sindh at all costs.