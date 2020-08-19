KE official secures interim bail in electrocution death case

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Karachi on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to K-Electric distribution chief Amir Zia in a case pertaining to the death of a youth from electrocution.

The first information report (FIR) of the death of 19-year-old Faizan, who was electrocuted reportedly while taking a photo, was registered last week at Defence police station on the complaint of his uncle, Mohammad Fayyaz and nominated KE CEO Moonis Alvi, Zia and other senior officials.

Zia was granted bail against till Aug 25 after submitting Rs200,000 bail money and directed him to cooperate with the police in the investigation.