RAW, NDS and TTP form alliance against Pakistan

According to the sources, the outlawed militant organisations including Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its splinter groups Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Hizbul Ahrar have formed an alliance sponsored by Afghanistan and India’s intelligence agencies to carry out attacks on security forces in Pakistan.

The alliance has been made under the supervision of RAW and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS), In a bid to carry out attacks in Pakistan and disturb peace efforts in Afghanistan.

It was learned that the representatives of aforementioned organizations held a meeting in a secret location in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Kunar provinces on August 16 which were also attended by the officials of RAW and NDS.

Notably, Pakistan has captured many RAW operatives involved in anti-state acts and will be handling them as per law of the land. Moreover, cases related to J&K cannot be equated with Balochistan and the mainland Pakistan. While one area (IOK) is internationally accepted as disputed, allowing locals to protest and resist the occupation, the others (Balochistan and KP) are not.

Moreover, in a move to counter Pakistan in the region, India and Afghanistan have formalized an extradition treaty that will enable extradition of alleged Pakistani terrorists operating out of the Afghan territory. Ambassador Kumar and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Idrees Zaman exchanged Instruments of Ratification of India-Afghanistan Extradition Treaty. The extradition treaty was first signed in 2016 when President Ashraf Ghani visited India. The operationalisation of the treaty will enable India in principle to extradite alleged Pakistan-origin terrorists from banned groups who operate from the Afghan soil.