CM Punjab announces to build another shelter in Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced to build another shelter for the homeless in Rawalpindi.

Panagah - The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Panagah (Shelter Home) established at Raja Bazaar in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, and inspected the arrangements. During his visit, the Chief Minister negotiated with the residents of Panagah and inquired about the arrangements. Usman Buzdar also reviewed the food arrangements for Panagah dwellers. The Punjab Chief Minister was briefed that the Raja Bazaar Shelter Home accommodates on average 50 people daily. It was apprised that Rawalpindi’s first Panagah has so far accommodated more than 64,000 people. In the Shelter Home, passengers and homeless people are served with quality breakfast and dinner. The Chief Minister directed to make excellent and exemplary arrangements for the accommodation and food at the Panagah. Sardar Usman Buzdar also announced to establish another Panagah in Rawalpindi.

The chief minister made the announcement while visiting a shelter in Raja Bazaar area of Rawalpindi. On the occasion, Usman Buzdar directed to make perfect arrangements for accommodation and food in the shelter.

CM Usman Buzdar also inquired from the asylum seekers about the arrangements. Residents of the shelter told the chief minister that the shelter provides a home-like atmosphere.

