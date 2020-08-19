Babar only batsman ranked among ICC top 5 in all formats

LAHORE: After regaining his career-best fifth position in ICC’s Test Rankings on Tuesday, right-handed Babar Azam is currently the only batsman in the world to be ranked among the top-five in all formats. Azam moved up a spot to number five after his 47-run knock in the second Test match against England in Southampton. The match was drawn after rain repeatedly interrupted play. With 879 points, Azam is the top batsman in the Twenty20 International format and is ranked at number three in the one-day international format. He is the only Pakistan batsman ranked among the top 10 in all three formats. The new rankings, released on Tuesday (yesterday), also showed developments for other Pakistan players. Mohammad Abbas — currently the only Pakistani bowler among the top 10 in Test rankings — moved up to the eighth spot after his 2-28 in the second Test against England. Among teams, Pakistan currently occupies the seventh spot in the ICC Test Rankings, sixth spot in the 50-over format and fourth in T20s.