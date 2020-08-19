ATC to announce verdict in PTV, parliament attack case on Sept 15

An anti-terrorism court in the federal capital will announce its verdict in the Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament attack case, involving the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), on September 15.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, PAT’s counsel was given its final chance to argue on behalf of the petitioners for bail after which the acquittal of the accused would be decided.

On August 31, 2014, in an attempt to topple the PML-N government, PTI and the PAT workers had marched on Parliament and the PM House while clashing with policemen along the way.

On September 1, 2014, hundreds of men, alleged protesters from the PTI and PAT camps, had ransacked the PTV office, Parliament premises and brutally beaten up a senior police official, less than 24 hours into his first day on the job as SSP operations.

PM Imran, PAT Chief Tahirul Qadri and several others were booked over their alleged involvement in the attack during the 2014 sit-ins in the capital.

Political leaders and over a hundred workers and supporters were also booked in the cases. The workers, who were arrested, were later released on bail.