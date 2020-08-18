Pakistan State Oil becomes first OMC to launch Euro 5 fuels

Oil Marketing Company (OMC), PSO continues to revolutionize the industry by becoming the first OMC to upgrade Pakistan’s fuel standard from Euro 2 to Euro 5. PSO’s Hi-Octane 97 Euro 5 was launched at a grand ceremony held at PSO Service Station-2, Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad. Minister for Energy, Mr. Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, Mr. Nadeem Babar were Chief Guests at the ceremony. PSO’s Euro 5 standard Hi-Octane 97 RON fuel is available at PSO retail outlets in all major cities across the country.

The Federal Minister for Power & Petroleum, Mr. Omar Ayub Khan lauded the flagship OMC for introducing Euro 5 standard fuels in Pakistan and said “Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan is very keen on addressing the challenges related to climate change. Introduction of Euro 5 standard fuels in a short length of time shows our commitment to cut down air pollution for a clean environment. It is the need of our time to adapt upgraded fuel standards that reduce the negative impact on our environment and help our country move towards a sustainable future. Improvement in fuel quality will ultimately benefit the consumer and will help enable a cleaner environment with reduced pollution.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Division, Mr. Nadeem Babar appreciated PSO’s initiative and said “We owe it to our future generations to bequeath to them a planet worth living in. We are headed in the right direction and have taken key initiatives to overcome the challenges posed by climate change. Upgrading fuel standards is a major step towards a cleaner, greener Pakistan. PSO must be applauded for moving the country towards a better future.”

Chairman, PSO Board of Management, Mr. Zafar I. Usmani expressed his views through a message, “As Pakistan’s largest energy supplier, PSO is leading the sustainable energy revolution and exploring new ways to serve customers with a greater diversity of environment friendly fuel choices. I can proudly say that PSO is one of the pioneers in steering the country towards a sustainable future. The process of reforming PSO and preparing it for next 15 years is already underway – this will make PSO a very resilient and profitably sustainable company”.

Expressing his views at the occasion, MD & CEO, PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha said “With the launch of Euro 5 standard fuels, we aim to further strengthen the trust that millions of Pakistanis put in us every day. As the new product range brings us at par with international standard fuels, PSO takes pride in becoming the first oil marketing company to lead the country into an era of premium quality, environment friendly and high performance fuels. The Euro 5 standard fuels significantly reduce emissions and contribute towards a healthy environment for our future generations.”

Euro 5 standard fuels minimize the negative impact on our environment owing to reduction in Sulphur and Benzene content by a staggering 98% and 80% respectively thereby reducing harmful vehicle emissions, providing health benefits and improving engine performance. Reduction in Benzene content will also significantly improve the occupational health of industry workers who are involved in product handling.

As the national flag bearer, PSO continues to play a key role in implementing the vision of GOP for a Cleaner and Greener Pakistan by introducing world class Euro 5 standard fuels, after the recent launch of electric vehicle chargers at PSO Stations. The Company pledges to undertake more initiatives that drive the nation towards a sustainable future.