27 acts, 39 ordinances promulgated in two years: ministry

ISLAMABAD: 27 acts of parliament and 39 ordinances were promulgated during the last two years of the government, the Ministry of Law said in its performance report on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that it has prepared ‘e-office software’ but is lacking funds and computers for utilisation of this software.

The ministry appointed judges and law officers at administrative tribunals and special courts in the past two years, the ministry said in its report. Moreover, setting up of new special courts across the country is also on the cards.

The ministry provided legal advice to various ministries and government departments over 600 legal matters in the last two years, according to the report. The ministry also reviewed 641 international agreements and memorandum of understanding.

The ministry also tackled 4,699 applications for review of the rules of various institutions and departments, the ministry said. The ministry also received 345 private members’ bills from the parliament for review and opinion.

The law ministry also handled 9450 cases related to the federal government, according to the report. The ministry of law also oversees extension work at Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court (SC), according to the report.

A number of key members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet held a joint press conference today to reveal what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has achieved during two years of its rule.