CTD arrests terror suspect

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday said to have arrested a member of a proscribed militant organisation near Lahore railway station.

CTD officials said the suspect, later identified as Liaquat, was allegedly attempting to target sensitive installations.

A suicide vest and hand grenade were recovered from the suspect.

Police moved him to an unidentified location for further investigation.

Authorities added that search is underway for the suspect’s accomplice, whom they fear is also a suicide bomber.