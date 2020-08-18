Opposition leaders slam PTI govt on two years of governance

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has said that two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have been an unmitigated disaster.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP leader slammed the prime minister for Pakistan’s “democracy & human rights suffering”, stating that unemployment was at an all-time high.

“2 years in power & @ImranKhanPTI has given us the worst economy in our country’s history, foreign policy failures from Kashmir to Saudi, democracy & human rights suffering , unemployment at an all time high, transparency international has said corruPTIon is higher than before,” he tweeted.