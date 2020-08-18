Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

,

#JusticeForHayatBaloch trends on Twitter as netizens mourn his death

Noor ul Ain Ali

A Baloch student has been killed in front of his mother and younger sister in Aabsir, Turbat. He was shot at least ten times.

Pakistan: The extra-judicial killing of Hayat Baloch at the hands ...

According to the details, Muhammad Hayat a student of Karachi University, who was on vacation in his hometown Turbat, was allegedly killed by enraged personnel of Pakistani Army on Thursday morning. He was summarily executed and shot at least ten times after a convoy of Pakistani military was targeted with an IED nearby.

Hayat was initially punched and kicked while his sister and mother pleaded for mercy. However, he was then shot multiple times in front of his sister and mother, who have now approached Police to file a First Information Report (FIR).

Earlier, a Baloch armed group had targeted a Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in Absar area of Turbat, which inflicted casualties on the Pakistani forces, according to a media report.

After the attack on FC convoy, Pakistani forces cordoned off the nearby area and arrested Mohammad Hayat Baloch from a palm tree orchard and shot him dead.

Reportedly, the attack on the convoy took place on eve of August 14, marked as the Independence Day of Pakistan.

 

 

Submit a Comment