JusticeForHayatBaloch trends on Twitter as netizens mourn his death

A Baloch student has been killed in front of his mother and younger sister in Aabsir, Turbat. He was shot at least ten times.

According to the details, Muhammad Hayat a student of Karachi University, who was on vacation in his hometown Turbat, was allegedly killed by enraged personnel of Pakistani Army on Thursday morning. He was summarily executed and shot at least ten times after a convoy of Pakistani military was targeted with an IED nearby.

Hayat was initially punched and kicked while his sister and mother pleaded for mercy. However, he was then shot multiple times in front of his sister and mother, who have now approached Police to file a First Information Report (FIR).

ظلم تو ظلم ہے، بڑھتا ہے تو مٹ جاتا ہے#JusticeForHayatBaloch #BalochLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/5KDCJRTmTo — Rana Azeem (@azeem_tareeen) August 18, 2020

Where are your slogans for all life matters?#JusticeForHayathBaloch pic.twitter.com/vrIwNWv62B — Zainab (@i_pekachu) August 17, 2020

کاش حیات بلوچ کو گھسیٹ کر گولیاں مارنے کا یہی واقعہ سرینگر کی کسی سڑک پر یا مغربی یروشلم کی کسی چیک پوسٹ پر پیش آتا تو میں اس بہیمانگی کا مرثیہ لکھ لکھ کر کاغذ سے خون ٹپکا دیتا، انسانی حقوق کی پامالی کا ماتم کرتے کرتے میرا قلم غش کھا کر گر پڑتا۔#JusticeForHayatBaloch pic.twitter.com/q57onfJyi4 — Rana Azeem (@azeem_tareeen) August 18, 2020

If you are neutral in situition of injustice, you have chosen the side of oppressor.#JusticeForHayathBaloch pic.twitter.com/w9mjsNzghn — MUQEET_. (@ItsMuqeetKhan) August 17, 2020

Let the world know the real face of killers through the pic. Please don’t stop sharing.#JusticeForHayathBaloch pic.twitter.com/iwQoeCJXbh — Dr. Siraj Bashir Baloch (@sirajbashirbalo) August 17, 2020

The words have not yet been discovered to express the pain of the brutish cold-blooded murder of Hayat Jan. who will be next? Upon us all, a little rain must fall…. #JusticeForHayathBaloch pic.twitter.com/gzBnwX9JCC — Faris Kurd (@FarisKurd1) August 17, 2020

I can’t write about it. My condolences to the family. Do not think if you have the power you can do whatever you want. Everyone will be going to answer to Allah soon. that’s all!#JusticeForHayathBaloch pic.twitter.com/689ZrFEcB3 — Zainab (@i_pekachu) August 17, 2020

Look at that mother! The way she is looking at sky with her hands above her hand, her screams won’t let you live! That helpless father might not do anything but his tears will surely destroy you.

Ya Allah Reham! ‘He is all watching, all knowing’ #JusticeForHayathBaloch pic.twitter.com/0CZgm6n4Je — its_biya_here (@tu_bhi_sariyal) August 17, 2020

Baloch who read are target of state security forces unfortunately. Recently a young Baloch got killed, many Baloch are dropping out from colleges and universities fearing they could be next. #JusticeForHayathBaloch pic.twitter.com/dKRIElC6hm — Baloch (@deedag82761627) August 17, 2020

You know what?

Blood will always find its way specially, when its intertwined with a pen.#JusticeForHayathBaloch pic.twitter.com/1TDpMPtRpz — moonlight baloch (@moonlightbaloch) August 17, 2020

We Collect Books, make Libraries, Bring Peace, Love from Own

Then Suddenly Someone Kill Our Hopes, Dreams, Lifes#JusticeForHayathBaloch 😭#JusticeForHayathBaloch pic.twitter.com/EU8NFngThw — Zeeshan Muheet (@muheet_zeeshan) August 18, 2020

Earlier, a Baloch armed group had targeted a Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in Absar area of Turbat, which inflicted casualties on the Pakistani forces, according to a media report.

After the attack on FC convoy, Pakistani forces cordoned off the nearby area and arrested Mohammad Hayat Baloch from a palm tree orchard and shot him dead.

Reportedly, the attack on the convoy took place on eve of August 14, marked as the Independence Day of Pakistan.