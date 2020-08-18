Key witness in fake accounts case against Asif Zardari dies

The key witness of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake accounts case against former President Asif Ali Zardari passed away due to cardiac arrest.

According to details, the key witness – Aslam Masood – was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rawalpindi, where he died due to cardiac arrest. Masood had become an approver in the money-laundering case filed against Asif Zardari and her sister Faryal Talpur.

The superintendent of Adiala Jail has also submitted a report of Masood’s death to the accountability court. The report stated that the key witness was admitted to the hospital on February 20, 2019.

Masood, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Omni Group, was arrested through Interpol when he was boarding a flight from London to Jeddah in October 2018. He was subsequently extradited to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia in February 2019.

In October 2015, the anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) in Karachi received a tip-off of suspicious intra-bank transactions from the Summit Bank, Sindh Bank, and the United Bank Limited.

The profiles of the account holders did not match their earnings/income. FIA authorities suspected that these accounts were being run by the Zardari Group and Omni Group, amongst others.