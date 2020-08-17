IHC questions status of Nawaz’s bail in Al-Azizia reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought details regarding the current status of deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s eight-week bail in Al-Azizia reference.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq heard former premier’s petition regarding appointing a representative in the accountability court for the reference.

“Nawaz Sharif’s two appeals are pending in this court,” Justice Minallah said. “What is the status of the eight-week bail granted? Has it expired?” he asked. “As far as the decision of this court is concerned, it appears that the accused is an absconder,” Justice Minallah further observed.

The IHC chief justice further asked that if the bail has lapsed, what the status of the accused was. He asked the lawyer to tell the court whether the decision to suspend Nawaz’s punishment still stands or not. Responding to the IHC chief justice’s questions, Nawaz’s counsel, Barrister Jahangir Jadoon, told the court that the “bail is still in effect”.

“An application was given to the Punjab government in this regard, but I do not have a copy of the order with me,” Jadoon replied.

Justice Farooq stated that the court had told the Punjab government to look into the matter of extension of bail. He further observed that the bail granted to the accused by this court has become ineffective.

Urging to clear the status of former premier’s bail, the court sought details and adjourned the hearing till August 20.

In March, Punjab government had rejected Nawaz’s request for continued suspension of his sentence and asked the PML-N’s supreme leader to surrender to authorities.

Nawaz, who was sentenced to a seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia graft case in December 2018, was released on bail on Oct 29, 2019, on medical grounds in view of an alarming fall in his blood platelet count. The government later in November also allowed him to fly to London for medical treatment.