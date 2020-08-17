6-year-old girl brutally murdered after being raped

A six years old girl has reportedly been brutally murdered after being raped in Bajaur.

As per sources, a six-year-old girl named Seemam, who hailed from Bajaur, was murdered. The murderer is still an unknown suspect.

However, people on social media have demanded justice for a six-year-old girl:

Akhr kab tak?????

A six year old girl Seema was tortured to death after she was allegedly raped in Nowshera, KPK.#justiceForSeema #JusticeForSeema #JusticeForSeema pic.twitter.com/FPjGmeFrtp — Moana (@HummahSaadatMir) August 17, 2020

Justice for Seema,the daughter of Bajaur pic.twitter.com/4cOvXRkIhq — Hidayat ullah Haqqani (@Hidayat84642152) August 17, 2020

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un 6yo Seema was raped & brutally murdered in Nowshera, #Pakistan. What kind of a ‘human’ rapes a child? Where do perpetrators of child abuse come from? I’m yet to get an answer to this!😡 May perpetrators get severe punishment#JusticeForSeema pic.twitter.com/sVWhjdwTUs — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) August 17, 2020

Once again an angel left the Earth in pain and tears. A 6 yr old girl, Seema from Bajaur was raped and brutally murdered in Nowshera. Is this the kind of atmosphere we are creating for our children? #JusticeForSeema@NJLahori @bilalfqi @Asma_Jahangir @HRCP87 pic.twitter.com/RrJpBz5c1M — Voice of Pakistan Minority (@voice_minority) August 17, 2020

In a similar incident, a seminary teacher named Maulvi Ghulam Abbas Sehto is accused of molesting a 12-year-old boy at a mosque in Buddak village near Kandiaro, however, he was granted bail after the sexual misconduct.

A video circulated on social media showed the accused raping a 12-year-old victim. An FIR was registered against Ghulam Abbas Sehto by the student’s mother in Naushahro Feroze District, however, the accused was granted bail by a local court.

As per the police reports, the child was not raped. The accused ‘was carrying out unethical acts’, the officer claimed. SHO Wassano mentioned having received video footage from another student accusing Qari Abbas of rape however, the police did not take any action at the time since there was no official complaint.