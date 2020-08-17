Daily Times

Monday, August 17, 2020

6-year-old girl brutally murdered after being raped

Web Desk

A six years old girl has reportedly been brutally murdered after being raped in Bajaur.

As per sources, a six-year-old girl named Seemam, who hailed from Bajaur, was murdered. The murderer is still an unknown suspect.

However, people on social media have demanded justice for a six-year-old girl:

In a similar incident, a seminary teacher named Maulvi Ghulam Abbas Sehto is accused of molesting a 12-year-old boy at a mosque in Buddak village near Kandiaro, however, he was granted bail after the sexual misconduct.

A video circulated on social media showed the accused raping a 12-year-old victim. An FIR was registered against Ghulam Abbas Sehto by the student’s mother in Naushahro Feroze District, however, the accused was granted bail by a local court.

As per the police reports, the child was not raped. The accused ‘was carrying out unethical acts’, the officer claimed. SHO Wassano mentioned having received video footage from another student accusing Qari Abbas of rape however, the police did not take any action at the time since there was no official complaint.

