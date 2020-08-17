Overseas Pakistanis to get digital banking facility: SAPM Bukhari

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari has announced that the overseas Pakistanis will get the digital banking facility by the federal government.

In a statement issued today (Sunday), Zulfiqar Bukhari said, “Overseas Pakistanis will be able to make direct payments and investments in the country.

The Special Assistant further said that the initiative will be a great investment opportunity for the Pakistani community living abroad. “The plan has been designed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he informed.

He pointed out that overseas Pakistanis want to become important stakeholders in the country’s national development. “Digital banking had been a longstanding demand of the overseas Pakistani community,” he added.

They would be able to avail from all banking facilities including funds transfer, bill payment and e-commerce banking services. Besides this, the overseas Pakistanis could also avail from investment opportunities using the bank accounts.

They could invest in the stock exchange and avail from banks’ fixed account policies other than using the accounts for investment in housing projects launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They would also be allowed to open their accounts in foreign or local currency.

The consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)and other commercial banks on the matter has been finalized and soon the project would be launched.