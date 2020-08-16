England owe Pakistan a reciprocal tour in 2022, says Wasim Akram

SOUTHAMPTON: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has stated that England owe Pakistan a return tour after the national team traveled for the three-match Test and T20I series during the COVID-19 pandemic. England last traveled to Pakistan in 2005-06, where they played three Tests and five ODIs. The three lions are scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2022. “You boys owe Pakistan cricket, and the country, a lot, with the boys coming over here. They’ve been here almost two and half months in the bio-secure environment,” Swing of Sultan told Sky Sports Cricket. “If everything goes well, England should tour Pakistan. I promise you they’ll get looked after on and off the field there and every game will be a packed house,” he added. He further said that English players have enjoyed their time when they came to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five. “The English players were there for the PSL. In our team, Karachi Kings – Alex Hales and Chris Jordan. They loved it, they enjoyed it, they got looked after beautifully, so the PSL is a step in the right direction,” he added. “There is a lot more to see in Pakistan than cricket and players might be frustrated staying in the hotels all the time but hopefully next year we can let them go out to cinemas and shopping centers, while there is also a lot of history in Pakistan,” Akram concluded.