Govt announces to deliver pensions at door step from Sept 1

KHEWRA: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has announced that from September 1 next month, pensions will be delivered to the elderly at home and pensions will come directly to the private bank.

Now even the freelance journalists, women, and labourers can be registered with EOBI, Zulfi Bukhari said while adding that a summary in this regard had been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for approval.

EOBI was formed in 1976, to provide pension, old-age benefits and social insurance to registered employees.

He was speaking to the press after inaugurating the field office of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in Pind Dadan Khan.

“Now, anyone who does work could get himself registered with the EOBI to get benefits,” he said.

In a statement, the EOBI said: “EOBI aims to ease the process of contribution collection and pension disbursement by all possible means.”

“This recent initiative will definitely reduce collection and recovery lead times which will impact the pension holder retirement livelihood,” it had added.