Educationist Nadeem Asghar awarded Quaid-e-Azam Medal

Tehreek-e-Istehkam-e-Pakistan Foundation has conferred ‘Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal’ on educationist and curriculum expert Muhammad Nadeem Asghar in recognition of his meritorious services in the field of education and curriculum development.

A graceful ceremony was held at the auditorium adjacent to the Lahore Museum. The gold medal was awarded by Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi.

Nadeem Asghar is currently working as Director Planning of Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Punjab that is a training institute of the provincial government. He also remained member of curriculum committees of federal and provincial governments including Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He was the member of National Curriculum Council in 2015 that prepared national curriculum framework while also designing the minimum standard for quality education. He was the secretary of National Curriculum Committee in 2006 and played his role in developing the curriculum. He has imparted training to hundreds of teachers of Punjab while applying different tools of digital learning. He also gave his services to the Balochistan government for designing its curriculum and received huge appreciation from the Government of Balochistan in 2016. The trainer teachers of Balochistan were also imparted training by him. He has also prepared the Learning Management System for the teachers’ training of KPK while also helping the government in developing the text books just recently. Moreover, he also provided his services to the AJK government regarding the Text Book Development. He is currently training the teachers of Punjab regarding the guidelines and SOPs of COVID-19 as the schools are all set to be opened next month after the pandemic.

President Tehreek-e-Istehkam-e-Pakistan Sher Bahadur Khan Chughtai lauded the services of Nadeem Asghar in the field of curriculum development while also congratulating him on getting the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal Award. The event was attended by a large number of notables and distinguished personalities of their respective fields.