Pakistan major force in regional peace and prosperity: Yao Jing

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said at a webinar that Pakistan has established a respectful position for itself in the international community through making dedicated efforts to maintain regional peace and stability and contributing to the global prosperity.

According to Gwadar Pro, the webinar themed “Surviving Corona, Coming Out Stronger – Together” was arranged by Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) and Ambassadors Congress of Hope (Hope-A-Thon). It invited envoys to Pakistan from the USA, UK, China, Japan, Germany, Portugal, Indonesia and many others to spread a message of hope and support with people of Pakistan and share the outstanding contribution that these diplomatic missions are making in building ties with Pakistan. They expressed confidence for the country to take the epidemic under control soon and succeed in its fight against the virus.

Addressing at the webinar, Yao Jing noted that as part of the endeavors to help Pakistan fight against the coronavirus, China has been dedicated to forging ahead the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, which focuses on industrialization, agriculture, and social sectors to improve people’s well-being and health status.

In this regard, Yao introduced that a joint working group between China and Pakistan in agriculture, science and technology has been established under the CPEC umbrella to divert more resources into the two fields. In terms of industrialization, the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) has been given full priority and the cooperation between private sectors of Pakistan and China is encouraged, which will be beneficial to the recovery of Pakistan’s economy given the vitality and rich experience of the private enterprises.

As a complementary measure, there will also have business forums for companies from both countries to explore investment opportunities. On top of the economic development, more resources will be provided to the area of poverty alleviation, healthcare system, and other social sectors that will benefit the Pakistani people. Education cooperation and cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China are getting frequent during the past seven years, Yao Jing said. He added, “Around 28,000 Pakistani students are currently learning in China with a majority granted with scholarship under CPEC. More than 1000 Chinese students are studying in Pakistan. Besides, short-term exchanging programs and training courses also grow, witnessing a trend of closer people-people contact.”

While congratulating the Pakistani nation on the independence Day, Yao Jing said on this special day, he would like to express our respect and appreciation for Pakistan’s role in holding justice, peace, and stability in global affairs.