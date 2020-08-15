Buzdar irked over poor sanitation arrangements in parts of Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to different areas of provincial metropolis without protocol.

Usman Buzdar reprimanded MD Lahore Waste Management over his poor performance and expressed his displeasure on the poor sanitation arrangements in some areas of the city. The chief minister inspected the civic facilities and sanitation arrangements on Mall Road, Jail Road, Gulberg, Canal Road, Circular Road, Bhaati Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Garden Town and other areas of the city. He directed the management of LWMC to improve the sanitation arrangements in the city and heap of garbage should immediately be removed from the roads. There will be no compromise on the sanitation arrangements, he added. He said that MD LWMC should personally monitor this operation and submit the report to the Chief Minister. He further directed to start a special cleaning campaign in the city. Action will be taken the responsible in case of any complaint, he concluded.

Chief Minister Buzdar said that polio-free province is the government’s mission and there is a dire need to carry out collective efforts more efficiently/effectively for the success of anti-polio campaign. Concerned departments and agencies will have to give results by strengthening and improving their liaison. He said that there was no room for negligence in the anti-polio campaign. He said that full security would be provided to the polio workers. He said that Punjab government is utilizing it all out resources for ensuring the safe and healthy future to the children.

He further maintained that Punjab government is running a comprehensive awareness campaign to strengthen polio eradication efforts. Continuation of effective measures for rooting out polio from the society is the collective responsibility of society as well, he added. Usman Buzdar also appealed form the parents to be a part of the government’s efforts to eradicate polio. He said that protecting the children from polio is a national responsibility and is determined to win the war against polio at all cost.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that on Indian Independence Day, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are protesting over illegal Indian occupation. He further maintained that every child of Pakistan is standing beside oppressed Kashmiris. He reiterated Pakistan and Kashmir are bounded in a relationship which is unbreakable and the Pakistani nation is standing with their Kashmiris brethren with full might. He said that so called claimant of biggest democracy of the world, India has blatantly violated all democratic norms in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that India has narrowed the scope of life on the Kashmiri people. Pakistan was standing beside its Kashmiris brethren and will continue to do so in future as well. Modi regime has usurped the rights of Kashmiris and dig a pit of self-destruction. Modi Sarkar will be held accountable for its atrocities on the unarmed Kashmiri people and the international community must raise its voice in favour of Kashmiris, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an accident on motorway near Sumundri. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members of deceased and directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured. Usman Buzdar has also sought report form administration about the accident.