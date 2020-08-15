Nawaz Sharif challenges NAB’s summoning in IHC

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has challenged his summoning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Toshakhana reference in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Nawaz is given last chance by the court to appear before it on August 17, else proceedings to declare him an absconder will begin.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo has requested the court to nullify the accountability court’s decision to advertise his summons in the case.

The PML-N supremo maintained in his petition that the NAB is targeting the opposition to silence its voice. Nawaz Sharif requested the IHC to continue his trial through a representative as his medical treatment is ongoing abroad.

Notably, the NAB had earlier seized vehicles – taken from toshakhana – of Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The anti-graft watchdog had frozen the ownership of Asif Zardari’s three vehicles including two BMW and one Lexus car, and one Mercedes of Nawaz Sharif.