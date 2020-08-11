PML-N demands probe into Lahore incident, release of party workers

Condemning the police torture against PML-N workers outside the offices of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore on the occasion of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the anti-graft watchdog, Khawaja Asif on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the incident, warning that if action against PML-N workers is not stopped, the ruling party will be responsible for any consequences.

Chaos was witnessed outside NAB office on Tuesday afternoon after PML-N workers clashed with police personnel ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif said that Maryam Nawaz has always appeared in the courts but this incident is a clear-cut evidence of the incompetence of the Punjab government. He said that the united opposition and PML-N demand immediate release of the arrested party workers. “We are not against accountability, I myself appear before the NAB for accountability but the Punjab government will be responsible for what has been started,” he warned.

Kh Asif said that whenever political leaders appear before courts, workers gather in their support. “Similarly, when Maryam Nawaz was summoned by NAB, thousands of workers gathered, but this time the police used brutal force against the workers,” he said, adding that the front screen of Maryam Nawaz’s car was also broken. “There is not as much security in the Supreme Court as there was outside the NAB office,” he added.

Reacting over the statement of PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that a thorough investigation must be launched to ascertain the motives behind the incident. He said that for what reason for the hooliganism as it did not happen in the past during the appearance of other PML-N leaders including Khawaja Asif before NAB. “This kind of foolish act can be made by anyone but a sensible person would never commit such mistakes,” he said.