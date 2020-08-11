15 more die of coronavirus as nationwide tally nears 286,000

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday said some 531 persons were tested positive for Covid-19 and 15 persons lost their lives across the country due to deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total of 285,655 coronavirus cases so far have been detected in the country, including 2,150 in AJK, 11,956 in Balochistan, 2,371 in GB, 15,281 in ICT, 34,755 in KP, 94,586 in Punjab and 124,556 in Sindh. As many as 2,165,811 Covid-19 tests so far have been conducted in the country. Some 735 hospitals are providing medical facilities to corona patients while 1,365 patients are currently admitted to hospitals across the country.

Punjab reported 109 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 94,586. According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, four more patients died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,174. The province has conducted overall 788,860 Covid-19 tests so far, according to the statement. The number of the patients recuperated from the disease in the province has now reached to 86,289, the spokesperson said.

Sindh reported 429 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 124,556. Moreover, the daily situation report issued by the Chief Minister House confirmed the deaths of eight more persons. The death toll in the province now stands at 2,290.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health and finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that coronavirus cases are drastically decreasing in the province, according to Radio Pakistan. In a statement, he urged the public to persistently follow precautionary measures for curbing the spread of the virus. .