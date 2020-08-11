Complete shutdown in IoK on 12th martyrdom anniversary of Sheikh Abdul Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Occupied Kashmir is observing a complete shutdown on the 12th martyrdom anniversary of senior Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike was given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by Hurriyat leaders and organisations.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz was shot dead by Indian troops while he was leading a march from Srinagar to the Line of Control on August 11, 2008, against the economic blockade of the valley by Hindu extremists.

Almost all shops and business establishments have been closed while traffic is off the road.

Restrictions have been further intensified while the authorities have deployed more troops in all major cities and towns to prevent anti-India protests on the martyrdom anniversary of the senior Hurriyat leader.