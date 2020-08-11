Peshawar BRT to be launched this week

PESHAWAR: Having already missed several deadlines, the provincial government has said the multi-billion Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project would be completed next week.

Sources have added that the prime minister will inaugurate the project on August 13.

The Rs70 billion BRT project consists of a 27.5km main track and 31 stations while the length of the feeder routes is 62km and has 146 stops. The main track is connected to seven different areas of the city so that the people can travel from their areas in small buses to reach the main route. Three mega commercial plazas would be completed in June 2021, but the bus parking areas are ready.