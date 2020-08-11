An exemplary masterpiece: Sonu Nigam praises Pakistani song

Indian singer and composer Sonu Nigam has praised Pakistani song ‘Bol Hu’ by expressing that he listened to a beautiful song after ages.

While listening to Adnan Dhol and Hadiya Hashmi’s Nescafe Basement version ‘Bol Hu’, Sonu Nigam could not hold his tears while listening to the song. “I didn’t expect that I will cry while listening to this song,” he declared.

After controlling his nerves, the singer continued with his video and said, “Buhat dino baad kuch touch kra ha dil ko (After a long time, something has touched my heart).”

The 47-year-old singer praises the composition of the song as Hadiya continues, he said, “Kiya Baat Hai..Kia Gaana Hai.. Kia gaaya hai.. kia likha ha..”

He also revealed that the song was earlier sent to him by Javed Jaffery a few months back, however, he could not listen to it.”I have heard it before but this time, I heard it through my heart and it has nailed it!”

While praising the Pakistani singers, the 47-years-old singer expressed, “I cannot believe that people are making this kind of music which can make you cry is something rare nowadays!”