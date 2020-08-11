University of Education students protest for faulty online system

Students of University of Education staged a protest demonstration against the faulty online education system.

Students regretted that classes were commenced despite recurring technical glitches. The online examination system also failed miserably.

The protestors demanded to postpone the exams for a month or so and conduct written exams once the campuses are opened as bad weather conditions have created internet issue not only in primitive areas but also in main cities.

They further requested Governor Punjab to approve the application of conducting written exams from 15th September.