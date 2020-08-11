Universities should play their role for real development of Pakistan: President UMT

In his message for Independence Day, President University of Management ane Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has stressed the vital role of universities in real development of Pakistan and said that universities should not be only factories of awarding degrees to our youth but they should produce youngsters who can cope with the challenges of modern world.

He said these higher education sector need to play its role to bring Pakistan among the comity of developed countries. No nation can progress without focusing on education as it build the nations, he said. He added that there is need to raise our standard as per the latest method of education specially using technologies.

Talking about the great sacrifices of people during partition, he noted that our forefathers sacrificed thier lives, left their land and faced hardship just to provide better future to us. He added that we achieved independence after the struggle of decades and untold miseries suffered by our forefathers.

They laid foundation stone of Pakistan with their bloodshed, so we must not only acknowledge their sacrifices but we should also make our country prosperous, which was their dream, said President UMT.

He said, “We must always pay tribute to the hard work, dedication, struggle and endeavors of our forefathers in the great cause of independence and we should not forget the efforts of our great Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his team.”

He emphasized said that we still had a long way to go for realizing the dreams of our founder. “We should work hard and raise our educational levels to compete with the rest of the world and our neighboring country and to create a just equitable and tolerant Pakistan,” he said.

While talking about the plight of Kashmiries the he said people of Kashmir are suffering since our independence but the last year was a nightmare for them.