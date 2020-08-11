FIA cyber crime confirms kitten rape story was fake

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime has confirmed that the kitten rape story was fake.

In a tweet, Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Assistant Director, Cybercrime wing of FIA confirmed the news and wrote that he was disgusted by how people put false blames. “No rape with Cat, confirmed by the doctor,” he tweeted.

No rape with Cat, confirmed by the Doctor. I am disgusted that how people put false blames

ایسے لوگ نہ صرف معاشرے میں بدامنی کا سبب ہیں بلکہ ملک کی دنیا میں بدنامی کا باعث ہیں۔میری عوام سے اپیل ہے کہ سوشل میڈیا پرایسی خبریں بلا تصدیق شئیر نہ کریں اس سے ملک کی بدنامی ہوتی ہے۔ — Asif Iqbal Chaudhry (@AsifIqbalccw) August 10, 2020

A few days ago, a sensational news coming out of Lahore shocked the people of Pakistan. Animal rescue group JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter said in a lengthy Facebook post that a 15-year-old teenage boy along with his cousins and friends had repeatedly raped a kitten in Lahore. People on the Internet were sharing pictures and videos of the heinous crime.

The JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter had claimed that the 15-year-old teenage boy along with six of his friends and cousins had gang raped the kitten for over the week. The little animal died after suffering internal damages.

The animal rescue group added that the kitten couldn’t eat, sleep, or walk due to the trauma. The teenage boys used shopping bags to rape the animal, and sometimes the shopping bags remained inside the cat. But the culprit’s mother rejected the allegations, saying, “My son hasn’t done this.”

However, a detailed look into the matter has revealed that the kitten rape case in Lahore was fake news.