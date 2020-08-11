14 August celebration

Sir: People all over Pakistan are ready to celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal and zest. Many people who attend the Independence Day parades dress up in green and white, the Pakistani flag’s colours. Pakistan’s Independence Day also pays homage to people who had sacrificed their lives for Pakistan’s freedom. A change of guard takes place at national monuments, including the mausoleums of Muhammad Iqbal, who was a poet, philosopher, and politician, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who is considered by many as Pakistan’s founder and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. On this occasion, include special theatre shows, national song competitions, concerts, and Independence Day pageants. Radio and television stations broadcast national songs and specially prepared Independence Day programs.

Long live Pakistan

IRFAN KHAN

Karachi