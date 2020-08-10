OCA announces new dates for 6th Asian Beach Games in China

LAHORE: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Monday announced that the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in the City of Sanya, China will now commence on April 2, 2021 and culminate on April 10, 2021. The name of the Games, i.e. “The Sixth Asian Beach Games Sanya 2020, and the logo of the Games shall remain unchanged,” said a spokesman for the OCA. The decision taken jointly in collaboration with Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organizing Committee (SABGOC) will ensure the safety of the athletes and officials as well as the spectators in these unprecedented times of COVID 19 pandemic. The Sports Entry as well as other technical details will be readjusted in collaboration with SABGOC and announced shortly. The OCA is extremely positive that the games with the joint efforts of all the involved parties will be a great success.