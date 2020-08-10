Pakistan Olympic Association Environmental Commission constituted

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has constituted an Environmental Commission. According to a notification, the POAEC has been constituted in compliance of the Article-XII of the POA Constitution and the decision in this regard was taken in the POA Executive Committee meeting held on 22nd February, 2020. The notification, issued in August 2020, says: “Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, President, Pakistan Olympic Association, is pleased to constitute the POA Environmental Commission (POAEC).” One of the fundamental objectives of the Olympic Movement alongside sport and culture is conservation of resources and environment for sustainable development of Olympism. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognises the importance of the environment and sustainable development and has included this aspect in its Mission and Role. “The role of the POAEC is to advise to the POA Executive Committee on policy formulation that the POA should adopt for environmental protection and support for sustainable development,” said a spokesman for the POA on Monday.

The PAEC will study and equip the POA and its member units, including its Executive Committee, with the information and guidelines relating policies, functions and decisions relevant forums like the IOC Sports and Environment Commission and the OCA Sports and Environment Committee. “It will propagate the awareness of environmental protection in the field of sports and to monitor the various events/games/competition programmes held under the authority of the POA with respect to the environmental prospective,” added the spokesman.

Commission’s Terms of Reference: The Chairman of the POAEC will be responsible to convene meetings as and when required and will present annual report to the POA General Council as per agenda points. A prior notice of seven days will be necessary to hold a meeting of the POAEC. The POAEC quorum for a meeting of should have at least four members including the Chairman. The POA Secretariat will be responsible to provide logistics for holding meeting of the POAEC. The POA President may advise to convene a session/meeting of the POAEC and such meeting must be convened within 20 days of such advice.

The POAEC Composition:

Chairman: Lt Col (r) Waseem Ahmad, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and Member OCA Sports and Environment Committee.

Deputy Chairman: Ahmer Malick, Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Secretary General

Secretary General: Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, POA Secretary General

Members: Ms Ayesha Siddiq (Balochistan Karate Association Secretary General), Babar Iqbal (KP Baseball Association President), Dr Nauman ul Haq (Sindh Olympic Association Vice President), Tehmina Asif and Najia Rasool (Member POA Athletes Commission). In order to professionally strengthen the POAEC, four more environmental experts, one each from Balochistan, KP, Punjab and Sindh will be taken on board with the approval of the POA President.