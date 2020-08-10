Whole Punjab has reopened for business: Buzdar

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said Punjab had reopened for business and added that the state of affairs in Punjab is much better than other provinces as it has faced different challenges successfully.

Buzdar said this as the Punjab government issued a formal notification, announcing the end of lockdown in the province and reopening all the business activities except marriage halls.

From Monday, the restaurants and all the public transport are also allowed to function as a normal routine; however, the businesses have been directed to follow the SOPs strictly.

Talking to media persons in Lahore, the chief minister said the pre-coronavirus situation had returned in the province where the pandemic was tackled efficiently.

In response to a question, Buzdar noted that only one death was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours but stressed that there was a need to continue following the SOPs, like wearing masks, for achieving sustained results, especially the upcoming month of Moharram.

When asked whether the NAB should be abolished given the criticism over-targeting particular personalities, Buzdar said he won’t comment on the subject as the anti-graft was a federal organisation and did not fall within his purview. The chief minister said he won’t appear before the NAB team on August 12 along with a rally like the one planned by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

About the increase in flour price, he said the provincial government had ensured record procurement and the market rate was being constantly monitored.

As a reporter asked him whether the cabinet members were trying to show that he wasn’t prepared enough to face media, Buzdar replied that they were his colleagues and the media persons could ask him any question which would be answered by him.