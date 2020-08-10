Resolution submitted for the inclusion of minority heroes in curriculum

PML-N member Hina Pervaiz Butt submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding inclusion of minority heroes in the curriculum.

Perform outstanding services in various fields.According to the Constitution of Pakistan, all citizens have equal rights. In Pakistan even today the people of the minority community are performing the most important services in various fields.Pakistan is the only country in the world where Sikhs The Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Bill was passed.

Pakistan has made history all over the world by giving this right to the Sikh community. Therefore, this House demands that the hero of minorities be included in the curriculum. Encourage Pakistan’s minority community by including minority heroes in the curriculum.